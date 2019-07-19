close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
AFP
July 20, 2019

China calls on US to ‘correct’ Iran curbs

World

AFP
July 20, 2019

BEIJING: Beijing said Friday it has lodged an official protest with Washington over US sanctions against Chinese companies accused of being part of a supply network for Iran´s nuclear programme. "We urge the US to immediately correct this wrong practice and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

