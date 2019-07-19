PCB greets Sana over inclusion in ICC Committee

LAHORE: The PCB has congratulated Pakistan women’s cricket star Sana Mir for her inclusion in the ICC Women’s Committee as one of the three current player representatives. Former England player Clare Connor has been retained as the Chairperson of the ICC Women’s Committee, which also includes PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as one of the Full Member representatives. Sana, the former Pakistan captain and leading wicket-taking spinner in women’s ODIs, is joined by Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Mithali Raj of India as current players’ representatives on the committee that met for the first time in London on Thursday during the ICC Annual Conference week. Sana thanked the ICC for the opportunity: “It is an absolute honour to represent the current players at this elite forum and become their voice. Women cricket is growing around the world and I feel this is a very courageous and inclusive step by the ICC to have current players involved in the promotion and development of the game.”