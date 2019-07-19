Picnicker drowns in Khanpur dam lake

HARIPUR: A teenage picnicker drowned in the Khanpur dam lake after slipping into deep water while taking pictures, police and eyewitnesses said on Friday. Police quoted the eyewitnesses as saying that some teenage boys from Peshawar were picnicking in Khanpur dam lake. After enjoying the boat ride for some time, they decided to take pictures in the Khanpur dam lake. They alighted from the boat on the side of Khanpur reservoir near village Sarhadna where they were busy taking pictures. While capturing the scenes on his cellphone, one of the youth later identified as Rehan Fida, son of Fida Muhammad of Dheri Baghbanan Peshawar, accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned. The local police and divers fished out the body and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur.