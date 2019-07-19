Child electrocuted in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A child was electrocuted while playing at his home in Sarhad Colony here on Friday, the hospital sources said.

According to details, they said that an eight-year-old Hassan, son of Shafiullah, was playing at his home when he touched a live electric wire.

As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

The family members rushed him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai where the doctors pronounced him dead.