Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Child electrocuted in Takhtbhai

Peshawar

July 20, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: A child was electrocuted while playing at his home in Sarhad Colony here on Friday, the hospital sources said.

According to details, they said that an eight-year-old Hassan, son of Shafiullah, was playing at his home when he touched a live electric wire.

As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

The family members rushed him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai where the doctors pronounced him dead.

