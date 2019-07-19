Child electrocuted in Takhtbhai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: A child was electrocuted while playing at his home in Sarhad Colony here on Friday, the hospital sources said.
According to details, they said that an eight-year-old Hassan, son of Shafiullah, was playing at his home when he touched a live electric wire.
As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.
The family members rushed him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai where the doctors pronounced him dead.
TAKHTBHAI: A child was electrocuted while playing at his home in Sarhad Colony here on Friday, the hospital sources said.
According to details, they said that an eight-year-old Hassan, son of Shafiullah, was playing at his home when he touched a live electric wire.
As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.
The family members rushed him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai where the doctors pronounced him dead.