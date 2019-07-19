close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

We didn’t send entries for India event: TT chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) on Friday rubbished the news circulating in media that Pakistan’s table tennis squad was denied India’s visas for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships which is in operation in India these days.

“We have neither sent entries for the event nor contacted the government for the purpose. The federation has no money. It’s wrong that we have been denied India’s visas,” PTTF chief SM Sibtain told ‘The News’ on Friday.

There are news circulating in India’s media that Pakistan were to send four players and two officials, but their entry was not possible due to visas issues. Some media organisations have reported that the difficulties around obtaining visas prompted Pakistan to withdraw their entries. But Sibtain said that all such were rumours.

