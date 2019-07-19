Missing land

An exempted plot No 338 N in M A Johar Town was allocated to Mrs Talat Ara Qureshi through Letter No JTNB-II/2040/4185 under KH No 12736. The land measures 3K 7M. She applied for the exemption/allotment letter (Application No: 115600) on 13-03-2010. The said letter was never issued and, unfortunately, she passed away on 6-11-2010. The rights to the said plot, 338 N Johar Town, were passed on to the legal heirs with a court decree on 29-07-2013 and incorporated in LDA files.

Ever since that time we have been trying to get the possession of the said plot but have been told through Letter No 3112 dated 25-05-2019 from the DD of Town Planning that the allocated plot of 338 N as well as another 337 N, in M A Johar Town are ‘Missing’ according to demarcations from the Drawing Section. This is something we had never heard of before and can only have happened in the LDA. Whatever the reason, it is incumbent upon the LDA to allot a replacement plot within Johar Town, of comparable value and location immediately to rectify the incompetence/error of the LDA. We have already applied for this on 10-06-2019 (Application No. 2666336), and request the chairman of the LDA, to personally take notice of this incompetency and resolve this issue as it has persisted for almost 10 years now.

Dr Touseef Qureshi

Madison

USA