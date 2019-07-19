close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Akhtar wants more Houston scholarships for Karachi students

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

The Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, attended the Sister Cities International annual conference in the US city of Houston, where more than 500 delegates from around 30 countries, including Australia, Indonesia, Korea and South Africa, gathered for the three-day event.

During his inaugural address, Akhtar urged Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, to increase the number of scholarships offered to students from Karachi for studying at educational institutions in his city.

Akhtar also advocated for countries to increase international investment in the Pakistani market, particularly in Karachi. He assured them that Pakistan is a democratic society looking to promote bilateral trade, prosperity, peace and progress, as well as improving their foreign relations.

He said Karachi is not only a major city with two ports and an international airport but also an important gateway to the Middle East.

Akhtar eased the international community’s doubts by reminding them of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, reiterating that Pakistan offers a peaceful environment with a plethora of investment opportunities. He also thanked the host mayor on behalf of the people of Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi