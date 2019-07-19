Akhtar wants more Houston scholarships for Karachi students

The Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, attended the Sister Cities International annual conference in the US city of Houston, where more than 500 delegates from around 30 countries, including Australia, Indonesia, Korea and South Africa, gathered for the three-day event.

During his inaugural address, Akhtar urged Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, to increase the number of scholarships offered to students from Karachi for studying at educational institutions in his city.

Akhtar also advocated for countries to increase international investment in the Pakistani market, particularly in Karachi. He assured them that Pakistan is a democratic society looking to promote bilateral trade, prosperity, peace and progress, as well as improving their foreign relations.

He said Karachi is not only a major city with two ports and an international airport but also an important gateway to the Middle East.

Akhtar eased the international community’s doubts by reminding them of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, reiterating that Pakistan offers a peaceful environment with a plethora of investment opportunities. He also thanked the host mayor on behalf of the people of Karachi.