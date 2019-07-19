close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Man jailed over British girl’s murder in Goa

World

MUMBAI: A man has been jailed for 10 years over the drugging and death of a 15-year-old British girl whose body was found on a beach in the Indian city of Goa in 2008.

Judges at Mumbai High Court handed Samson D’Souza the sentence for culpable homicide, days after overturning his acquittal last year over the attack on Scarlett Keeling. The high court upheld the lower court’s acquittal of another suspect.

Vikram Varma, a lawyer representing Scarlett’s mother Fiona MacKeown, said he was happy with the court’s decision. It has taken a lot of time but justice has been done, he said.The teenager’s death caused outrage among the millions of tourists who throng Goa’s beaches.

