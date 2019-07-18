close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
July 19, 2019

CJ summons police reforms body meeting

National

July 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, summoned a meeting of the Police Reforms Committee on Friday at SC Karachi Registry.

The meeting session will take place in Karachi Registry where inspector general of police of all four provinces, federation, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir will be in attendance.

The committee will review the so far reforms measures taken by the police. All IGPs would submit their progress reports of last six months regarding registration of complaints and pending cases. The committee would also review steps taken to improve the investigation

