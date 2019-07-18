Argentina freezes Hezbollah assets

BUENOS AIRES: Argentinian authorities ordered the freezing of Hezbollah assets in the country and effectively designated the Lebanese Islamist group, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist group.

The announcement coincided with a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Argentina marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in which 85 people died. Argentina blames Iran and Hezbollah for the attack. Argentina also blames Hezbollah for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

Argentina’s financial information unit ordered the freezing of assets of members of Hezbollah and the organization a day after the country created a new list for people and entities linked to terrorism.