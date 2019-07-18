Jurgen Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp insisted he is happy with his Liverpool squad even if the club do not make any big summer signings.

The only newcomer in the Reds’ squad during the transfer window has been 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp Van Den Berg, and Klopp does not expect that situation to change significantly. He said on liverpoolfc.com: “We are pretty relaxed in that, we will see what’s coming up.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the current transfer window and explained why “#LFC are unlikely to do significant business before the deadline”. How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘now another £300million or £200million’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world - it looks in the moment like Barcelona and (Real) Madrid can do the same - (Manchester) City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations. I’m really looking forward to the season, it will be really exciting again.”

The champions will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a match against Dortmund in Indiana on Saturday. Star trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker will begin pre-season training ahead of Liverpool’s summer camp.