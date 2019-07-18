PMDC flayed for registration of honorary degree

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the practice of taking ‘unconstitutional’ decisions by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC).

We reiterate to run the affairs of PMDC according to its constitution, it said. Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad in a statement issued here on Thursday said PMA is very much disturbed regarding the registration of Honorary Fellowship awarded by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP).

This is a violation of PMDC’s own decisions taken by its previous management. According to the decisions taken by the previous council headed by retired Justice Shakirullah Jan, no honorary degrees would be registered by the PMDC.

PMA believes that only those degrees should be registered which are awarded on the basis of passing exam and no honorary degree should be registered. If any institution awards honorary fellowship it does not mean that it is obligatory for PMDC to register these degrees.

It is against the rules and norms to register such degrees. PMDC should register only those candidates who passed the graduation or post graduation exams and submit their degree. It is more depressing, that two members of the council who objected on the registration of honorary degrees have been removed from the council. According to the reports, they also raised the questions on the irregularities in the inspection process of medical colleges. People who raise their voice for rules and regulations are not acceptable to PMDC.

Two more members of PMDC were removed by Prime Minister office on Wednesday on different pretext. It means that there is no rule of law as far as PMDC is concerned. It seems to be autocratic rule. This kind of attitude will eventually end up with an ultimate disaster for this regulatory body, it said. PMA once again demands elections as per PMDC ordinance 1962 and elected body should manage the affairs of PMDC as independent, transparent, democratic and vibrant body.