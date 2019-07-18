Ameer’s century powers DSA Club to big win

KARACHI: Ameer Raza’s brilliant unbeaten century powered DSA Club to a handsome 78-run victory over Al Amir Colts in their league encounter of the 3rd edition of All Karachi Champions Trophy T20 here at the Al Mansoora Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Ameer, adjudged Man of the Match, hammered seven sixes and nine fours in his undefeated 111 off 69 balls which enabled DSA to post an imposing total of 206 for three in the allotted 20 overs. They bowled Al Amir Colts for 128.

Ameer and Anas Ahmed scored 112 in the opening stand. Anas departed after scoring 51 off 32 balls with five fours and three sixes but the rampaging Ameer found another able partner in Shodair Mirza, who contributed 28 off 15 balls in the 41-run second wicket stand.

Chasing a big target of 207, Al Amir Colts were virtually out of the game after losing top five wickets for 91. It was Habib Ullah’s 48 off 25 balls which allowed them to reach a somewhat respectable total. DSA’s spin trio of Sajjad Mushtaq (2-8), Uzair Akbar (2-15) and M Waseem (2- 17) bowled well.