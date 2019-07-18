Ian Chappell diagnosed with skin cancer

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain-turned-commentator Ian Chappell has revealed he has been undergoing intense radiotherapy after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 75-year-old Chappell, who played 75 Tests for Australia from 1964 to 1980, said he had completed five weeks of treatment, having cancers removed from his shoulder, neck and underarm. The pathology has come back clear, according to him, and he expects to be fit to commentate during Channel Nine’s Ashes coverage in August.

“I didn’t tell too many people early on. Mainly because I just wasn’t sure what the radiotherapy would involve and how weary I’d be,” Chappell told The Daily Telegraph. “But as it turned out, it wasn’t so bad.”