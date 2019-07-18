Three charged with embezzling Rs210m fund

NOWSHERA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment Department court on Thursday charged three persons with embezzling a huge fund in an education programme run by the Elementary Education Foundation Peshawar.

The accused, Javed Iqbal, Deputy Managing Director, Fazal Naeem, Director Finance, and Shafiqur Rehman, Project Officer Training Coordinator, had allegedly embezzled a huge fund of Rs210 million through an education programme known as ‘Rokhana Pakhtunkhwa’ backed by the Elementary Education Foundation KP.

The documents stated that the case was earlier filed in the Provincial Ehtesab Commission but it was shifted to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Department after the commission was abolished. The accused had granted huge amount to the ghost students and schools aimed at provision of quality education to the far-flung villages in rural areas. The accused denied the charges.