close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 19, 2019

Three charged with embezzling Rs210m fund

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 19, 2019

NOWSHERA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment Department court on Thursday charged three persons with embezzling a huge fund in an education programme run by the Elementary Education Foundation Peshawar.

The accused, Javed Iqbal, Deputy Managing Director, Fazal Naeem, Director Finance, and Shafiqur Rehman, Project Officer Training Coordinator, had allegedly embezzled a huge fund of Rs210 million through an education programme known as ‘Rokhana Pakhtunkhwa’ backed by the Elementary Education Foundation KP.

The documents stated that the case was earlier filed in the Provincial Ehtesab Commission but it was shifted to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Department after the commission was abolished. The accused had granted huge amount to the ghost students and schools aimed at provision of quality education to the far-flung villages in rural areas. The accused denied the charges.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan