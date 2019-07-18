ICC Board suspends Zimbabwe Cricket membership

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has unanimously suspended Zimbabwe Cricket membership with immediate effect.

The ICC Board opined that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC full member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and/or administration for cricket respectively.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events. The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting.

The ICC Board heard from both the Sports and Recreation Committee representatives of the Zimbabwe government and Zimbabwe Cricket before making their decision.

The Croatia Cricket Federation and the Zambia Cricket Union have both also been suspended for continuing non-compliance with ICC membership criteria.

Following a two-year trial of concussion replacements in domestic cricket, the ICC approved concussion player replacements in all formats of men’s and women’s international cricket and for First-Class cricket worldwide. This will be included in ICC playing conditions from 1 August 2019. Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the match referee.

Following recommendations from the Cricket Committee regarding the pace of play and slow over rates in international cricket, the ICC agreed to the following:

Captains will no longer be suspended for repeated or serious over rate breaches. All players should be held equally responsible for slow over rates, and as such will be fined at the same level as the captain.

In World Test Championship matches a team that is behind the required over rate at the end of a match will have two competition points deducted for each over it is behind.

The ICC endorsed the Cricket Committee recommendation that there should be further exploration of the use of replays to call No balls, and trials will be conducted over the coming months.

Malaysia Cricket Association and Cricket Hong Kong have been approved as the hosts of the first events of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge Leagues A and B. Sri Lanka will host the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in 2020.

The newly constituted ICC Women’s Committee met for the first time following a decision in the February meetings to change the composition and enhance the terms of the group in order to continue to accelerate the growth of the women’s game and women and girls following the game.

Clare Connor remains as Chair of the Committee and she is joined by Full Member CEOs Warren Deutrom (CI) and Wasim Khan (PCB); two co-opted representatives from Full Members, Saba Karim (BCCI) and Belinda Clark (CA); Natalie Germanos (SA) as a media representative, Lisa Stahelekar, Sana Mir and Mithali Raj as current player representatives and Mark Robinson as coach representative.

An associate member representative will be voted onto the Committee and an independent representative will also be appointed in due course.