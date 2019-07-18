SJC issues two notices to Justice Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Thursday issued two show-cause notices to the Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly holding undeclared foreign properties and sending letters to President Arif Alvi.

Justice Isa is mandated to give his response on the show cause notice within 14 days. Sindh High Court Judge Justice KK Agha has also been served a show-cause notice forowning undeclared properties abroad. Both the show-cause notices were issued on July 16. Justice Isa has received both the show-cause notices.

A five-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Peshawar High Court's Justice Waqar Ahmed and Sindh High Court's Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, will hear resume hearing of the references filed against the two judges. During the last sitting of the SJC, the court had sent notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and other parties. The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against the superior judiciary members.