Cop martyred while trying to foil robbery in Baldia Town

A police constable was martyred on Thursday while trying to foil a robbery bid at a mobile phone shop in the Saeedabad area . The incident took place at the 24 Ki Market in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The police said three armed men were stealing cash, mobile phones and other accessories from a shop at the market when the police constable, 35-year-old Zahid Azeem, reached the crime scene and tried to foil the robbery bid.

The armed men, however, opened fire on the cop, killing him on the spot. The suspects later managed to escape. The constable was shifted to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police officials said Azeem was in plainclothes, adding that he had been posted to the Saeedabad police station as a court Muhrir. The investigators are trying to develop the sketches of the suspects with the help of the eyewitnesses and they have also obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

SBCA official injured

A 55-year-old man, Syed Ashraf Ali Shah, was injured in a firing incident outside the Sindh Building Control Authority’s office in Civic Centre, within the limits of the New Town police station. The injured man was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.

The police said they had arrested the suspect who was identified as Babar Siraj Ali, a cousin of the victim. The police also seized the .30 bore pistol used in the incident . According to Police officials, Shah was an official of the SBCA and the incident apparently took place over a monetary dispute.