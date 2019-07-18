Forex reserves rise to $15.249bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.249 billion during the week ended July 12 from $14.259 billion a week earlier, the central bank reported on Thursday. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $8.001 billion, compared with $7.083 billion in the previous week.
“During the week ending July 12, 2019, SBP received the first tranche of $991.4 million from the IMF,” the SBP said in a statement. “After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by $918 million during the week.” The reserves of commercial banks also rose to $7.247 billion from $7.175 billion.
