Russia rejects ‘China threat’ theory

BEIJING: A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang lauded the Russian government for rejecting “China threat” theory and keeping up its determination to upgrade their strategic relationship.

He noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted the "China threat" theory in an interview and said that Russia-China comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership has entered a new era.

When asked to comment on the Russian Foreign Minister’s interview here at the regular news briefing on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, China highly appreciates the positive and clear statement made by Sergei Lavrov on Sino-Russian relations.

He said, “In recent years, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations have achieved unprecedented development and fruitful results have been achieved in all fields.

Last month, President Xi Jinping successfully made a historic state visit to Russia. Sino-Russian relations have entered a new era on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.”

Geng Shuang pointed out in particular that 18 years ago, on July 16, 2001, China and Russia signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and adopted the legal concept of "peaceful friendship and never being enemies" between the two countries. " Over the years, the two countries have consistently adhered to the "four mutually supportive" consensus and established unbreakable political mutual trust.