COAS calls on PM, upcoming US visit discussed

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday. They discussed security situation in and around the country and professional matters related to the security. Well placed sources told The News that the meeting has significant importance since it took place ahead of the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran to the United States.

The prime minister is leaving for Washington on Sunday and Army Chief will also accompany him in the visit. The matters concerning conditions along the eastern and western borders came under discussion in the course of meeting.

The sources pointed out that Army Chief also had discussion with regard to developments in Afghanistan. The Afghan situation will be top on the agenda of meeting between Prime Minister Imran and US President Donald Trump next week.

The ties with India also figured in the deliberations. The implementation on NECTA was also believed to be part of subjects came under discussion, the sources added. They expressed resolve to eliminate terrorism from the face of the country.