Hike in interest rate to trigger more inflation: QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Wednesday that hike in the interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee would trigger more inflation in the next two months.

Addressing the party workers in Sherpao village here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was adding to the problems of the people by taking such steps.

The QWP leader said the government had no tangible policy to revive the failing economy and give relief to the people.

He said the people from all walks of life had been affected by the ill-conceived policies of the government.

The QWP leader said the people had no option, but to take to the streets to express their anger over the poor policies of the government.

Sikandar Sherpao said the opposition would observe July 25 as black day as the last general election was massively rigged.

He believed the government had mortgaged the country’s sovereignty with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “This government is a threat to national security as it surrendered the country’s sovereignty to the IMF,” he added.