Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

MKRMS hepatitis awareness seminar tomorrow

Lahore

 
July 18, 2019

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Feroz Sons Laboratories will hold a hepatitis awareness seminar on Friday (tomorrow) here at a local hotel.

Muhammad Khan, adviser to CM on Health, and Dr Zarka Taimoor, Punjab government spokesperson, will be chief guests at the seminar. Momin Agha, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, will be guest of honour. Wasif Nagi, Chairman Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society, will host the seminar. Medical experts include Professor Dr Ghais-un-Nabi Tayab, Prof Dr Altaf Alam. Dr Muhammad Arif, Prof Dr Kashif Malik, Prof Dr Haroon, Dr Israr, Prof Dr Rizwan and Prof Dr Arif.

