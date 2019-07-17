Ex-minister’s judicial remand extended

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of former provincial minister and PTI leader Sibtain Khan for 14 days over awarding illegal contracts and directed the Investigation Officer to submit the inquiry report in next hearing.

Accountability Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings of Chiniot mines and minerals scandal in which Sibtain Khan was accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 when he was serving as Punjab Minister. The PTI leader and other accused, former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former Manager Operations and Planning Muhammad Aslam, and former Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Sattar, were presented in the court on the expiration of his judicial remand. NAB prosecutor told the court that they had submitted the inquiry report of the case to NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. Sibtain Khan talking to media expressed that all the allegations were baseless and he would shine successful.