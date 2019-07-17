APTPMA decides to resume business activities

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Wednesday decided resuming their business activities immediately as per routine because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman has assured them help.

Addressing the executive committee of the APTPMA, its chairman Habib Ahmad Gujar said a delegation of the APTPMA had met the FBR chairman at Islamabad and pleaded their case regarding higher cost of production and high prices of raw material and chemicals and exorbitant increase in the electricity price.

He said the FBR chairman had assured them that its staff would not tease the mills owners and refrain from checking their stocks. He said now the processing mills would charge this rise in cost of production from buyers.

Industrialists Mian Muhammad Latif, Mian Muhammad Idrees and Ehtsham Jawed also attended the meeting and expressed their determination to follow the decision of the body. Habib said the authorities would either waive off the input, withholding and turn-over tax or give ‘adequate relief’ to textile processing and printing mills for running of their smooth business.

Reportedly, now from August 1,2019, the FBR has also waived off the condition for production of CNICs at time of placing any printing or processing order from buyers to the mills but instead of the CNICs they would now produce their business numbers to the textile processing units.