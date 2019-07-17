Minister calls for speedy justice

LAHORE: While visiting district Public Prosecution Office Lahore, Minister Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud-din stressed the need to provide speedy justice support to the deprived sections of society and said that government had designed new policies in this regard.

He met all district public officers and listened to their problems regarding any working or administrative issues. While listening to the complaints of female public prosecutors he assured them to provide a separate office building to create a comfortable workplace environment for them. He appreciated the efforts being made by the public prosecutors to provide relief and justice to the oppressed people.

He said it was difficult to operate and manage things in such situation where you were left with nothing in your pocket. He said the former finance minister fled the country with all files and documents a year before in his own government and left the government treasury penniless. It was hard time to work in such a condition where you have nothing in hand but still PTI was trying to deliver its best.