PSP all set for ‘mammoth’ public rally on July 21

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday said that they had made all mandatory arrangements to hold a historic mammoth public rally in Jinnah Ground on July 21.

The main arteries, streets, rooftops, bridges, public places of the city were being decorated with the colourful PSP and national flags, banners containing meaningful slogans and portraits of the party leaders, particularly Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaim Khani, to invite people to join the PSP for the better future of Karachi, the neglected megacity of the country, according to a statement issued.

The party’s Central Executive Committee and the National Council, besides party workers and supporters, were all busy making preparations for the rally. They were paying frequent visits to parts of the metropolis to invite people to join the rally for the greater interest of Karachi, and the People, while excepting the invitation, appreciated the PSP for owing Karachi and vowed to participate in the rally. The people said Sindh, especially Karachi, and Pakistan were no longer orphans as Kamal-led PSP was fighting their case in letter and spirit.