PHC sacks two more judges on misconduct charges

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday dismissed two more judges of the district judiciary on charges of misconduct.

As per the notifications issued by PHC registrar in pursuance of the decision of the administrative committee, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasir Kamal Yousafzai and Civil Judge Tayyab Ali under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

It said that the accused officers were served with show-cause notices and were also heard in person.

“After complying with the entire prescribed procedure under the Rules ibid, the competent authority has found that the charges in the show-cause notices have been proved against the accused officers and therefore imposed a major penalty of dismissal from service,” the notification stated.

It said the judges stood dismissed from service after imposition of the major penalty against them.

When contacted, Nasir Kamal Yousafzai said that action was taken against him on a complaint submitted by a litigant after he dismissed his application filed under Section 22-A of the CrPC.

He said that in revenge, the litigant filed the complaint and levelled allegations of misconduct against him.

“I have given a detailed reply to the show-cause notice and explained my case to the committee, but I am surprised how I was terminated on a complaint by a person whose application I dismissed on merit,” he explained, adding that he would challenge the decision in Appellate Tribunal to prove his innocence in the case.

Earlier, on August 17, 2018, the PHC Administrative Committee headed by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had removed three additional district and sessions judges (BPS-21), including Aurangzeb Khan, Naeem Iqbal and Shakeelur Rehman and female civil judge Saima Irfan from service.