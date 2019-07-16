40 spots identified for extensive surveillance to combat dengue

MULTAN: Anti-dengue experts Tuesday identified 40 spots in the district that need extensive surveillance to combat dengue larva after the surveillance of 83,000 houses.

The experts suggested expediting campaign against dengue spread in the district.

Reportedly, fifty-three new android mobile phones would be given to anti-dengue teams to cover maximum areas and capture footages.

According to officials, currently anti-dengue teams are performing duties with 60 android sets and the numbers of sets would be increased from 60 to 113.

The district administration has directed all departments to submit attested certificates with deputy commissioner office on their activities against dengue on regular basis.

The district administration officials said the health department would verify departmental activities on dengue spread.

The administration has directed heads of all departments to ensure removal of dengue larva at all levels.

Talking to reporters, Additional Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said dengue surveillance had been expedited and he had directed all anti-dengue teams to ensure removal of dengue larva.

He said health officials were directed to pay regular field visits. He said officials involved in anti-dengue activities would be imparted special trainings on dengue prevention.