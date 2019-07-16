close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Man seeks IGP’s help to reclaim property

National

BARA: A resident of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police to take action against his brothers who allegedly occupied his property.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Jehan Ali Afridi alleged that his brothers had grabbed his land and were threatening him with dire consequences. He said several jirgas were held to resolve the dispute and that the case was decided in his favour but his brothers did not accept the jirga decision. The man said that his family members could not come out of the house due to fear of being harmed. Jehan Ali alleged that his brothers tortured him in a bid to withdraw his claim. “I have informed the administration to resolve the dispute but to no avail,” he said.

