RMS Millennium Campus topped Pakistan in IBDP result 2019

Islamabad: Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, graduates are celebrating their results of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Millennium Campus, I-9/3, is pleased to congratulate the members of its class of 2019 for their excellent results and for once again far surpassing the IB Diploma countrywide average, says a press release.

With one of the largest DP cohorts in Pakistan, Millennium College is thrilled that the students’ perseverance, diligence and hard work resulted in its first cohort of IB students achieving the country’s highest aggregate & bagging the highest number of diplomas as well.

“Millennium Campus excellent International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results are a reward of 30 years of quality education” quoted the Chief Executive Roots Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. Millennials have once again proven the age-old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards payback rich dividends. He highlighted that these remarkable achievements in the form of All Pakistan and National Level distinctions secured by the students of IBDP are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education. These exceptional bands are also an indication that our students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them.

The role of the school is pivotal in inculcating academic zest & enthusiasm from the very beginning and consistently ingraining motivation into young minds towards the quest for excellence.

Roots Millennium Education is committed to support its students as they embark on their extraordinary undergraduate educational journey in the form of world class university acceptances, & placements with substantial scholarships. The outstanding bands in IBDP clearly demonstrate that the commitment, focus & resilience of students & faculty alike to achieve their success, setting an example for their junior millennials as pioneer batch of IBDP.

Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad High Achievers of IBDP Class of 2019 are: Muhammad Bin Khalid- Top in Pakistan with 42 out of 45, Iqra Khan - 33 out of 45, Rida Khan - 31 out of 45, Ismail Zaman - 31 out of 45, Muhammad Mutee ur Rahman - 31 out of 45, Areeb Jamal – 30 out of 45, Muhammad Sharjeel Nawaz - 30 out of 45.

In the ceremony held to honour the high achievers, Principal Millennium Campus I-9/3, Muneeze Muzaffar said that we are extremely proud of the students and would like to congratulate the parents, students and faculty upon achieving this important milestone.