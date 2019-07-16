Archer grieved cousin’s death during World Cup

LONDON: England star Jofra Archer was grieving over the death of his cousin in Barbados during his team’s incredible success at the Cricket World Cup.

Ashantio Blackman, 24, was shot dead outside his home in St Philip the day after England’s World Cup campaign started with a win over S Africa in May.

Despite the shocking news, Barbados-born Archer finished as England’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings during the World Cup. He also bowled the Super Over in which Morgan’s side clinched their victory against NZ in Sunday’s dramatic final at Lord’s. Archer’s father Frank told the Times newspaper: “(His cousin) is the same age as Jofra and they were really close, he even messaged him in the days before he died. “Jofra was really affected by his death but had to carry on.” Archer qualified for a British passport thanks to his father and only became eligible to play for England in March. “People have been questioning his Britishness, but him playing for England has shown he will inspire everyone to play cricket, because it’s usually seen as an elitist sport,” his father said.