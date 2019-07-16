Renowned poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away

TORONTO: Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shair passed away in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday. He was 93.

He was born on July 14, 1926, in India’s Aurangabad and later moved to Karachi after partition. Shair’s collection of poetry includes Mitti Ka Qarz, Tashnagi Ka Safar, Harf Harf Roshni and Haroon Ki Awaz, which received Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal Award.

Several of Shair’s songs such as “Na Chura Sakogay Daaman” and “Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan” went on to become instant classics. He received the Pride of Performance Award for his services in the field of arts and Nigar Award for his contribution to films.