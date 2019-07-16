close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 17, 2019

Renowned poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away

Top Story

 
July 17, 2019

TORONTO: Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shair passed away in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday. He was 93.

He was born on July 14, 1926, in India’s Aurangabad and later moved to Karachi after partition. Shair’s collection of poetry includes Mitti Ka Qarz, Tashnagi Ka Safar, Harf Harf Roshni and Haroon Ki Awaz, which received Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal Award.

Several of Shair’s songs such as “Na Chura Sakogay Daaman” and “Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan” went on to become instant classics. He received the Pride of Performance Award for his services in the field of arts and Nigar Award for his contribution to films.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus