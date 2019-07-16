Cricket cut-offs

What we witnessed in the ICC World Cup 2019 was unbelievable because of the illogical rules of the ICC. There were two major issues in this competition which did not favour cricket as a sport nor did they favour the best teams. The first is that the use of the net-run rate led Pakistan to be disqualified from the World Cup. The final match was also decided in England's favour when the match was in fact tied between both playing teams.

The ICC must work on this and establish an equal playing ground for both teams with better solutions in such a crisis.

Kashif Fida

Turbat