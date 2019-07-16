Greek farmer confesses to murdering US scientist

ATHENS: A 27-year-old farmer on the Greek island on Crete has confessed to raping and murdering an American scientist before dumping her body in an abandoned World War II bunker, police said on Tuesday.

"The primary suspect has confessed," Crete police director Constantinos Lagoudakis told reporters. The body of Suzanne Eaton, a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, was found near the city of Chania nearly a week after she was last seen by friends on July 2.

Eaton, 59, had been attending a conference near the city and had gone out hiking on the day of her murder, leaving behind her cellphone, the police said. Police said the suspect, a married father of two, and son of a local priest, had twice run over Eaton with his car to incapacitate her.