Inauguration Ceremony of AB-III

Sukkur:“It is so refreshing to meet the energetic youth of Sindh and see all the amazing things they are doing” said the chief guest and president of Pakistan People’s Party, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during the inauguration of Academic Block III today at Sukkur IBA University.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari; Chief Minister Sindh, Mr. Murad Ali Shah; MNA, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah; MPA, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah; Commissioner Sukkur, Mr. Rafiq Ahmed Burriro were also among the guests present at the event. After the inauguration ceremony, the guests visited the block and the various laboratories present in it, including FAB Lab which was established by Sukkur IBA University with the collaboration of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Addressing the audience gathered to welcome him, the chief guest, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressed his joy at seeing the infrastructure of the university and said “It is so fulfilling to see that the institute that my mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, laid the foundation of, has grown into this great university which is competing against not only the best universities in Pakistan but against world standards”.

He expressed his joy at the things happening within Sukkur IBA University and in Sukkur. After visiting the various facilities of Sukkur IBA University, he talked about the progress made by the institute and the city in a short span of time.***