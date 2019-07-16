close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

IMC donates Rs20mln to dam fund

Business

July 17, 2019

KARACHI: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has donated Rs20 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Diamer-Basha Dam and Rs7.5 million for the construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi, a statement said on Tuesday.

The carmaker in its statement said in October 2018, IMC had pledged an amount of Rs100 million to release in five years for the construction of the dam, whereas this was the second tranche of Rs20 million.

Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive officer IMC, presented both the cheques to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting. Jamali in the statement said, “It is our responsibility to do everything in our power to help our country move forward. To avert the looming water crisis in Pakistan, it is our obligation to come forward and help build this dam for our future generations”. “We also try to be the flag-bearer of the business community to strengthen not only our economy but also various other social sectors, such as education, road safety, environment, and the health sector,” the IMC chief said.

