Women University Swabi inks MoU with SCCI

SWABI: The Women University Swabi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor of Women University Swabi Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, and Senior Vice-President of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Israr on behalf of their institutions. Both the parties agreed on exchanging and training of scientific and technical personnel for teaching, research and development and other related fields pertaining to the interest of both parties.

Under this document, both the parties will cooperate with each other to strengthen academia-industry linkages through joint research, sharing of expertise, students’ internships, technical workshops and other compatible activities as identified by mutual consent. It will also improve the quality of human resources of both the institutions.

Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said, “We believe that through such partnerships the university can achieve excellence in academics, research, technological innovations and community welfare.” This agreement will help the young girl students of the university to get easy access to various industries to have practical experience in their field of specializations.

She hoped the MoU would lead to the advancement of knowledge and welfare of students, researchers, employees and the public. Muhammad Israr thanked the university’s officials and presented shields.