close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2019

Illegal cattle markets banned in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has imposed a ban on all illegal markets for selling/purchasing cattle in the Peshawar district other than those with valid permission from respective Town Municipal Administration. According to an official handout, anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days from the date of its issue, unless modified or withdrawn.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus