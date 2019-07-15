How Allah and Irish luck helped England win

LONDON: Allah’s help and Irish luck have played a role in England’s victory in the World Cup 2019. English team has players from different cultures and countries and it appeals to so many different communities across the country, American media reported on Monday.

There's Eoin Morgan, the England captain, born in Ireland to an English mother, who could scarcely have been prouder of his team as he shared an anecdote between himself and spin bowler Adil Rashid, one of the two British-born Muslim players in the squad.

"We had Allah with us," Morgan told reporters with a wry smile after being asked whether he was blessed with the "luck of the Irish."

"I spoke to Adil and he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green," added the England captain.

"It actually epitomizes our team. It has quite diverse backgrounds and cultures, guys growing up in different countries and are at the stage in their career where they actually find humor in the situation we were in at the time was pretty cool."

Rashid and Moeen Ali, both of Pakistani heritage are at the very heart of this England squad. Nowhere is that better illustrated than the respect shown towards the pair by their teammates upon winning the World Cup.

Aware that both men are observant Muslims and do not drink alcohol, the squad celebrated without champagne before allowing the pair to walk away before the traditional uncorking ceremonial splash down.

Much of this England victory was owed to those born outside of the country who have made this their home.

Ben Stokes, born in New Zealand before moving to the UK as a 12-year-old, will no doubt go down in history for his performance in helping England snatch victory from all but certain defeat. Stokes' Dad has even joked that he's now the most hated father in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old Stokes' unbeaten 84, which included that hugely controversial moment when a fielder's throw hit his bat before racing to the boundary, will be played over and over again for years to come.

So too will the contribution of Jofra Archer, the 24-year-old fast bowler born in Barbados, now playing for his father's country of birth. Archer, one of the most exciting exponents of fast bowling of the game, has the potential to be one of the best England has ever had.

He, like Stokes, is a player that makes you want to pick up a bat and ball, walk to the park, and pretend, at least for five minutes, that you can be a world beater too.

Jason Roy, who will no doubt also inspire many a young child in the playground with his powerful batting at the top of the order, was born in Durban, South Africa, before moving to the UK as a child.

Like many workplaces, this England set up is a truly international one, reaching beyond the cultural divide. Led by an Australian coach in Trevor Bayliss, it arguably provides a reminder of the benefits of inclusion.