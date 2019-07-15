England, NZ players move up in ODI rankings

ISLAMABAD: England and New Zealand players have moved up in the ICC men’s ODI player rankings after featuring in an exhilarating World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semi-finals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semi-final against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago. Jason Roy’s 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia have helped him into the top 10 for the first time.

Another notable gainer in the rankings for batsmen is Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant knock of 77 against New Zealand has lifted him 24 places to 108th position. The Australia pair of captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper have gained two places each to reach 29th and 32nd positions, respectively.

In the rankings for bowlers, Chris Woakes’s efforts of three for 20 in the semi-final and three for 37 in the final have lifted him to a career-best 676 points and seventh place, just behind the sixth position he reached in April 2017.

Joffra Archer has continued his steady climb, reaching the top 30 for the first time in his career, after finishing with 20 wickets in the World Cup.

New Zealand seam bowler Matt Henry’s consistency has taken him back into the world’s top 10 as he took three wickets in the semi-final and one in the final. His previous best was fourth position in 2016.

Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan continues to lead the list of all-rounders, but second-placed Stokes has reached a career-best 319 points.

Team rankings: 1. England 125 points; 2. India 122; 3. New Zealand 112; 4. Australia 111; 5. South Africa 110; 6. Pakistan 97; 7. Bangladesh 90; 8. Sri Lanka 79; 9. West Indies 77; 10. Afghanistan 59.

Batsmen (top 10): 1. Virat Kohli (India) 886 points; 2. Rohit Sharma (India) 881; 3. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 827; 4. Faf du Plessis (SA) 820; 5. Ross Taylor (NZ) 817; 6. K Williamson (NZ) 796; 7. David Warner (Aus) 794 8. Joe Root (Eng) 787; 9. Q de Kock (SA) 781; 10. Jason Roy (Eng) 774.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 809 points; 2. Trent Boult (NZ) 740; 3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 694; 4. Pat Cummins (Aus) 693; 5. Imran Tahir (SA) 683; 6. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg) 681; 7. Chris Woakes (Eng) 676; 8. Mitchell Starc (Aus) 663; 9. Rashid Khan (Afg) 658; 10. Matt Henry (NZ) 656.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Shakib al Hasan (Ban) 406 points; 2. Ben Stokes (Eng) 319; 3. M Nabi (Afg) 310; 4. Imad Wasim (Pak) 299; 5. Rashid Khan (Afg) 288.