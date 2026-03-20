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Shamed Andrew suspected for ‘corruption’ in public job
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is being scrutinised for on duty misconduct
March 20, 2026
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly being tested for corruption.
The ex Duke of York, who was arrested last month over allegedly exposing information while working at public office, is being securitised on all facets.
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Former head of Met Royalty policing Dai Davie said: ‘’Police need to consider every law and their disposal.
‘’It is not just Andrew they should be looking at but those who may have assisted or benefitted from his alleged actions.
He noted: ‘’In my opinion Andrew was a public servant when he was trade envoy and should be looked at under the misconduct in public office act.
‘’But the police should also consider other legislation such as the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he noted.
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