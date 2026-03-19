Prince Harry’s connection with King Charles is not as it seems since reconciliation: Here’s why

Prince Harry’s desire for reconciliation with his father is something that growing with each passing day that news of his remission is not shared.

For those unversed, King Charles is battling an undisclosed type of cancer and the Duke of Sussex, his youngest son, fears he is “running out of time to repair” the relationship between them despite his efforts to make it safer for his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to take a trip back to the UK with Meghan in toe.

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The entire thing has been broken down by a well placed source that just spoke to the National Examiner and according to their fidings, “Harry thought things would be much better by now but if anything, they seem to be worse,” and “that really scares him,” especially considering his father’s age and state of health.

There’s also a report that the unknowing, and the ticking clock “really haunts him” because “he genuinely believed that no matter how bad things got, there would always be a path back to his dad, but lately there’s a real sense that the door may actually be closing,” the same source admits.

While many reports claim the Duke has finally found his way back into the Firm the source admits the communication is few and far between.

“He reaches out and doesn’t hear back most of the time,” they reveal. “It’s disheartening. Harry knows Charles has a lot on his plate with his health and the pressures of the monarchy, but it still hurts deeply to feel like he’s being shut out.”

At the end of the day “all he wants is to spend some quality time with his dad, but the odds of that happening anytime soon are not good.” Before signing off the insider also adds, “Harry won’t let it go, though. He’s ready to beg his dad. It means that much.”