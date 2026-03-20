Prince William and Kate Middleton stunning portrait: Who captured the viral image?
Prince William and Kate Middleton's beautiful portrait is grabbing attention on social media
Prince William and Kate Middleton stunned onlookers when they welcomed the Nigerian president at Windsor Castle.
The pair exude royalty and channel the strength of their marriage in a beautiful way. The couple's megawatt smiles and awe-inspiring outfits made the moment memorable.
On social media, William and Middleton's photo of the moment has been shared, which grabbed the attention of many royal fans.
Who took Kate Middleton and Prince William's photo?
Christianah Ebenezer, a British-Nigerian photographer, captured the moment as the new portrait photograph went viral on social media.
In the snap, Middleton wore a tiara, a green high-necked dress, and a Royal Victorian Order sash, while her better half wore a white tie and tailcoat, with medals decorating it.
In the Kensington Palace statement, Ebenezer said, “It was a true honour to collaborate on this piece."
She continued, “Blending our shared creativity with elements of classic portraiture and nature, the team worked seamlessly to capture this moment ahead of the Nigerian State Banquet – something I’m deeply humbled to have seen come together so beautifully.”
This is not the first time the young photographer, who moved to London as a child, has taken portraits of royal family members.
She previously captured the Duchess of Edinburgh's 60th birthday portraits.
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