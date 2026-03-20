Netflix insiders reveal 'bizarre' way Meghan Markle showed anger in meetings

Meghan Markle denies bombshell allegation by Netflix staff over her conduct in meetings

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deal with Netflix initially brought much attention and praise. But years later, cracks, it is alleged, began to appear in the partnership.



A sign of this is a recent Variety report, quoting Netflix staffers who claim the Duchess of Sussex has a particular way of expressing offence in online meetings.

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She simply disappeared from the Zoom, which insiders at the streamer describe as a signal of her offence.

"Later Netflix teams like the marketing department would be informed that her absence [on Zoom] was due to her being offended by something that was said."

They allege the bizarre way of vanishing for "long periods" is one of her "methods of providing feedback".

In response, Michael J Kump, the Sussexes' lawyer, strongly rejects the explosive accusations against the Suits star.

He opined that Meghan is a working mother, so her leaving the screen had to do with tending to her kids, not what Netflix staff alleged out of anger.

"Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls," the attorney says in a letter.

Besides Kump, Bela Bajaria, chief content officer at Netflix, also hits back at the bombshell allegations, saying, "I would say, 'Don't believe whatever you read.'"