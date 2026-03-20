OpenAI to acquire Python tools in major AI push to take on Anthropic as competition intensifies

OpenAI to buy new Python tools in major AI push to take on Anthropic as competition intensifies

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence platform, has aimed to built a strong platform against Anthropic.

The ChatGPT owner said on Thursday, March 20, 2026, it will acquire Python toolmaker Astral to strengthen its portfolio against ‌rival Anthropic and gain more share in the artificial intelligence coding tools market.

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The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said the acquisition will bring Astral's suite of developer tools into the Microsoft-backed startup's AI coding system, Codex.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, which launched its Codex platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI launched a desktop app for its coding tools earlier this ‌year.

The company said on Thursday that Codex has more than 2 million weekly active users, marking a three-fold increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the beginning of the year.

Astral has become a major player in the Python community. Its tools are designed to improve speed and reliability in Python development.

"OpenAI will continue supporting our open-source tools after the deal closes," Astral founder and CEO Charlie Marsh said in a statement.