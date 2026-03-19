Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s isolation grows: ‘Charles is the only one who even cares but won’t help’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly growing through the throws of anguish following what has come out regarding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

There are even claims being made that they have but “one royal left” on their side, since Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have stepped away from the ex-York sisters who are embroiled by scandal, simply due to association.

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While their parents have seen their titles stripped, particularly Andrew whose eve been moved out of his home of multiple decades, royal author Robert Jobson has come out with his own thoughts on the matter.

According to Express UK he feels that while there is no chance that anybody “gives up a title voluntarily” without royal duties “an HRH is a target, not a shield”. Especially when “it ties them to Andrew. To Epstein. To all of it.”

Furthermore there’s also issues because while “Charles loves those girls. Always has” the truth of the matter is that “he won’t go to war for Andrew - and they know it” too.

As for Prince Wlliam, who is next in line to the throne and the sisters next option,is he is said to be “cold-eyed about the institution. Unsentimental” and as for his wife, “Catherine backs people who stay quiet and get on with things. Of the three, Charles is the only one who actually cares.”

Regardless thought he concluded by saying, “but in the end the rule should be simple: you work for the Crown, you keep the title. You don’t, you don’t. Charles and William need to make that call.”