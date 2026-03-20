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King Charles sends Eid greetings to Muslims in UK
King Charles and Queen Camilla extend special wishes for Muslims across the globe
March 20, 2026
The Royal Family is extending Eid greetings to Muslims across the world.
While the U.K is set to celebrate the auspicious occasion on Friday, King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent their wishes for Muslims around the world.
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Turning to their official Instagram handle, the Family noted: “#EidMubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world.”
On Tuesday, February 17, the royal family's official Instagram handle shared a special message of "Ramadan Mubarak".
Buckingham Palace wrote: "The royal family wishing all the Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a
blessed and peaceful Ramadan."
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