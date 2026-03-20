Meghan Markle mocked over 'bizarre' product launch

Meghan Markle is once again facing criticism after unveiling a new product from her lifestyle brand As Ever.

As the Duchess of Sussex introduced the Garden Tea Bloom Box, featuring peppermint tea, sage honey and floral elements, designed to create garden-inspired experience, social media users began dissecting the promotional photos and debating over the prices.

Advertisement

Notably, one user also pointed out the incredibly out-of-place bread and stated, "Ewww. OMG! Did she not see that it looks like a phallus when she put it in there, like it has an erection?"

"The baguette is awkwardly thrust into the mix, completely unbalancing the basket of merch. It’s a metaphor for when she thrusts herself into photo ops etc," another user added.

The third user also stated, "Honestly. I’m not even trying to be mean. This looks so lazy. She needed a shorter baguette; the real plate and silverware looked like an afterthought stuffed under the giant baguette. The honey looks like it might fall out. This is supposed to sell her products?"

The backlash comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Meghan Markle's brand's direction and performance since its launch. Furthermore, the Duchess of Sussex also had a bad news from Netflix, after the streaming giant announced it was cutting ties with As Ever.