Kensington Palace unveils 'special' Prince William, Kate Middleton photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Banquet look breaks the internet
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with a striking new portrait.
Kensington Palace via the official Instagram handle of the future King and Queen unveiled a special new portrait of the future King and Queen, which was taken ahead of the State Banquet.
In the photo, Kate stood out in a flowing green gown paired with a dazzling tiara and royal sash, meanwhile, William wore traditional black tuxedo adorned with medals and ceremonial sash.
"A special portrait taken ahead of yesterday evening’s Nigeria State Banquet," the caption of the post read.
The royal couple appeared relaxed and smiling in the portrait, sparking admiration from fans.
One user wrote in the comments section, "Wonderful couple - we are lucky to have you two."
Another added, "I do not take these photos for granted! So happy to see The Princess of Wales looking so beautiful and radiant."
"What an incredible photo, their royal highnesses looked radiant!" the third comment read.
Prince William and Kate Middleton joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Banquet in Windsor, celebrating the friendship between Nigeria and the UK.
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